DGAP-DD: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG (english)




17.01.17 10:15
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


17.01.2017 / 09:59 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Name and legal form: B. Braun Melsungen Aktiengesellschaft


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Person closely associated with: Title: Prof. Dr. h. c. First name: Ludwig Georg Last name(s): Braun Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG


b) LEI


529900MVGMIVUDQY9E20


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0007042301


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 25.436 EUR 1526130.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 25.436 EUR 1526130.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-01-13; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


17.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Salzburger Leite 1 97616 Bad Neustadt a.d.Saale Germany Internet: www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


32381 17.01.2017



