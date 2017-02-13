Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Rational":

DGAP-DD: RATIONAL AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Gabriella Last name(s): Meister

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Siegfried Last name(s): Meister Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

RATIONAL AG

b) LEI

529900K139N6UFJ1A758

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007010803

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 423.00 EUR 61758.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 423.0000 EUR 61758.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-02-10; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

Language: English Company: RATIONAL AG Iglinger Straße 62 86899 Landsberg a. Lech Germany Internet: www.rational-online.com

32825 13.02.2017

