DGAP-DD: RATIONAL AG (english)
13.02.17 13:32
dpa-AFX
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
13.02.2017 / 13:16 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: First name: Gabriella Last name(s): Meister
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Siegfried Last name(s): Meister Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
RATIONAL AG
b) LEI
529900K139N6UFJ1A758
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE0007010803
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 423.00 EUR 61758.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 423.0000 EUR 61758.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-02-10; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra MIC: XETR
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
13.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: RATIONAL AG Iglinger Straße 62 86899 Landsberg a. Lech Germany Internet: www.rational-online.com
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
32825 13.02.2017
