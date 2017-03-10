Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "QSC":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-DD: QSC AG (english)




10.03.17 14:48
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: QSC AG english


^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


10.03.2017 / 14:32 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: First name: Felix Last name(s): Höger


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


QSC AG


b) LEI


529900DGVITE7A2L5G12


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0005137004


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 1.5881 EUR 134988.50 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 1.5881 EUR 134988.50 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-09; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: Xetra MIC: XETA



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


10.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: QSC AG Mathias-Brüggen-Straße 55 50829 Cologne Germany Internet: www.qsc.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33489 10.03.2017


°



MMMM


Aktuell
Facebook für boomenden Cannabis-Sektor - Wettbewerber 5x höher bewertet!
Übernahmen voraus - 290% Cannabis-Aktientip!  
 
MassRoots Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,623 € 1,60 € 0,023 € +1,44% 10.03./15:53
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005137004 513700 2,24 € 1,05 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,627 € +2,52%  16:05
Frankfurt 1,623 € +2,72%  15:52
Düsseldorf 1,581 € +2,60%  08:21
Hannover 1,559 € +1,90%  08:10
Berlin 1,59 € +1,66%  08:02
München 1,588 € +1,53%  08:00
Xetra 1,623 € +1,44%  15:53
Hamburg 1,559 € +0,58%  08:09
Stuttgart 1,581 € -0,13%  14:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Facebook für boomenden Cannabis-Sektor - Wettbewerber 5x höher bewertet! Übernahmen voraus - 290% Cannabis-Aktientip!

MassRoots Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
18816 QSC steigt 16:05
3667 QSC 100% +X ab jetzt! 07.03.17
10 QSC - Trendwende, jetzt kaufe. 02.12.16
21 QSC 10 Euros 16.10.15
123 Tipspiel - QSC Jahrestiefstkurs. 09.08.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...