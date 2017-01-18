Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Pelikan":
 Aktien    


DGAP-DD: Pelikan Aktiengesellschaft (english)




18.01.17 17:00
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: Pelikan Aktiengesellschaft english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


18.01.2017 / 16:44 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Name and legal form: Pelikan International Corporation Berhad


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Hooi Keat Last name(s): Loo Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Pelikan Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI




4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0006053101


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 0.74 EUR 48100.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 0.74 EUR 48100.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-01-17; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


18.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Pelikan Aktiengesellschaft Am Borsigturm 100 13507 Berlin Germany Internet: www.pelikan-ag.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


32401 18.01.2017



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Cash-flow voraus! Verzehnfacher mit Gold-Aktientip Metalla Royalty and Streaming!  
 
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,704 € 0,705 € -0,001 € -0,14% 18.01./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0006053101 605310 0,77 € 0,55 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,701 € 0,00%  17.01.17
München 0,732 € +4,42%  08:00
Berlin 0,732 € +4,42%  08:00
Hamburg 0,73 € +4,14%  08:09
Xetra 0,73 € +3,99%  17:36
Frankfurt 0,73 € +3,40%  08:26
Düsseldorf 0,702 € +0,14%  09:15
Stuttgart 0,704 € -0,14%  17:15
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Vertriebsdeals für neuen Blockbuster voraus - Umsätze bereits im Sommer! 775% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
28 HERLITZ AG ST O.N - ja sie. 23.07.15
5 Herlitz: Kursziel 18 Euro 16.08.05
97 Wer wird der ARIVA-Trader 2. 11.11.03
  Herlitz vor Übernahme ?? 30.04.03
  Herlitz gerettet. 15.07.02
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...