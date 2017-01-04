DGAP-DD: Pelikan Aktiengesellschaft (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Pelikan":

DGAP-DD: Pelikan Aktiengesellschaft

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.01.2017 / 18:08 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Name and legal form: Pelikan International Corporation Berhad

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Hooi Keat Last name(s): Loo Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment

The shares have been acquired by Pelikan International Corporation Berhad.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Pelikan Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006053101

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.75 EUR 52500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.7500 EUR 52500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2016-12-29; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Language: English Company: Pelikan Aktiengesellschaft Am Borsigturm 100 13507 Berlin Germany Internet: www.pelikan-ag.com

