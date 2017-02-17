DGAP-DD: PAION AG (english)
17.02.17 15:20
dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: PAION AG english
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
17.02.2017 / 15:04 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Dr. First name: Mariola Last name(s): Söhngen
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Wolfgang Last name(s): Söhngen Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
PAION AG
b) LEI
529900CGHB9UWY40BU45
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument Description- Subscription rights with ISIN DE000A2AA4K2 :
b) Nature of the transaction
656,094 subscription rights granted related to a capital increase; The transaction is not linked to the participation in a share option programme.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
2017-02-14; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
17.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: PAION AG Martinstr. 10-12 52062 Aachen Germany Internet: www.paion.com
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
32843 17.02.2017
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,40 €
|2,452 €
|-0,052 €
|-2,12%
|17.02./15:51
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0B65S3
|A0B65S
|3,03 €
|1,55 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,413 €
|-1,91%
|15:41
|Hamburg
|2,447 €
|+1,62%
|08:09
|München
|2,445 €
|+1,54%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|2,451 €
|+1,28%
|08:26
|Frankfurt
|2,415 €
|-1,91%
|11:35
|Berlin
|2,413 €
|-2,03%
|15:42
|Stuttgart
|2,403 €
|-2,12%
|14:46
|Xetra
|2,40 €
|-2,12%
|15:21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,53 $
|-12,15%
|14.02.17
