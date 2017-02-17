DGAP-DD: PAION AG (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


17.02.2017 / 15:04 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: Dr. First name: Mariola Last name(s): Söhngen


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Wolfgang Last name(s): Söhngen Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


PAION AG


b) LEI


529900CGHB9UWY40BU45


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument Description- Subscription rights with ISIN DE000A2AA4K2 :


b) Nature of the transaction


656,094 subscription rights granted related to a capital increase; The transaction is not linked to the participation in a share option programme.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction


2017-02-14; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


17.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: PAION AG Martinstr. 10-12 52062 Aachen Germany Internet: www.paion.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


32843 17.02.2017



Bitte warten...