23.01.17 15:24
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: Odeon Film AG english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


23.01.2017 / 15:08 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Name and legal Tele-München Fernseh Produktionsgesellschaft GmbH form: & Co. KG


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Herbert G. Last name(s): Kloiber Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Odeon Film AG


b) LEI




4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0006853005


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 0.800 EUR 3972429.60 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 0 EUR 0 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-01-17; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



23.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


Language: English Company: Odeon Film AG Hofmannstraße 25-27 81379 München Germany Internet: www.odeonfilm.de




