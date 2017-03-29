DGAP-DD: MorphoSys AG (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "MorphoSys":

^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.03.2017 / 17:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Malte Last name(s): Peters

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

MorphoSys AG

b) LEI

529900493806K77LRE72

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006632003

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of 9,505 shares as part of his reumuneration as member of the Managing Board (issuer's own shares)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-27; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Language: English Company: MorphoSys AG Semmelweisstr. 7 82152 Planegg Germany Internet: www.morphosys.com

34077 29.03.2017

