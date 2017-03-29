Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-DD: MorphoSys AG (english)




29.03.17
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: MorphoSys AG english


^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


29.03.2017 / 17:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: Dr. First name: Malte Last name(s): Peters


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


MorphoSys AG


b) LEI


529900493806K77LRE72


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0006632003


b) Nature of the transaction


Purchase of 9,505 shares as part of his reumuneration as member of the Managing Board (issuer's own shares)


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-27; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


29.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: MorphoSys AG Semmelweisstr. 7 82152 Planegg Germany Internet: www.morphosys.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


34077 29.03.2017


°



MMMM


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
54,249 € 54,423 € -0,174 € -0,32% 29.03./19:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0006632003 663200 61,27 € 28,50 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		54,249 € -0,32%  18:58
Nasdaq OTC Other 59,42 $ +2,45%  28.03.17
Hannover 53,93 € +1,95%  18:05
München 54,65 € +1,30%  12:39
Berlin 54,33 € +0,80%  08:00
Hamburg 54,66 € +0,11%  08:09
Düsseldorf 54,60 € -0,07%  08:13
Xetra 54,20 € -0,50%  17:35
Stuttgart 54,196 € -0,89%  19:16
Frankfurt 54,055 € -0,99%  17:47
  = Realtime
