09.03.17 17:48
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: Merck KGaA english


^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


09.03.2017 / 17:32 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: Dr. First name: Bernd Last name(s): Reckmann


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Personally liable partner


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Merck KGaA


b) LEI


529900OAREIS0MOPTW25


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0006599905


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 99.72 EUR 199440 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 99.7200 EUR 199440.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-09; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


09.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Merck KGaA Frankfurter Str. 250 64293 Darmstadt Germany Internet: www.merck.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33435 09.03.2017


°



