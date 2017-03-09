Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Merck KGaA":

DGAP-DD: Merck KGaA english

^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.03.2017 / 17:32 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Bernd Last name(s): Reckmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Personally liable partner

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Merck KGaA

b) LEI

529900OAREIS0MOPTW25

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006599905

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 99.72 EUR 199440 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 99.7200 EUR 199440.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-09; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Language: English Company: Merck KGaA Frankfurter Str. 250 64293 Darmstadt Germany Internet: www.merck.de

