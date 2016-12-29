DGAP-DD: Mensch und Maschine Software SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.12.2016 / 13:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Adi Last name(s): Drotleff

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Mensch und Maschine Software SE

b) LEI

391200KPS0L1YQ88JY41

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006580806

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 12.5 EUR 875000 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 12.5000 EUR 875000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2016-12-27; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

29.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Mensch und Maschine Software SE Argelsrieder Feld 5 82234 Wessling Germany Internet: www.mum.de

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

32089 29.12.2016

MMMM