DGAP-DD: Manz AG (english)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Prof. Dr. First name: Heiko Last name(s): Aurenz
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Manz AG
b) LEI
529900B635NV0KEEOR57
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 38.00 EUR 50160.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 38.00 EUR 50160.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-01-24; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Stuttgart Stock Exchange MIC: XSTU
