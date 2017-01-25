Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-DD: Manz AG (english)




25.01.17 14:05
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: Manz AG english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


25.01.2017 / 13:49 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: Prof. Dr. First name: Heiko Last name(s): Aurenz


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Manz AG


b) LEI


529900B635NV0KEEOR57


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 38.00 EUR 50160.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 38.00 EUR 50160.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-01-24; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: Stuttgart Stock Exchange MIC: XSTU



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


25.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Manz AG Steigäckerstr. 5 72768 Reutlingen Germany Internet: http://www.manz.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


32509 25.01.2017



