07.02.17 14:37
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: MTU Aero Engines AG english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


07.02.2017 / 14:22 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: Dr. First name: Rainer Last name(s): Martens


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


MTU Aero Engines AG


b) LEI


529900807L67JY81RD65


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0D9PT0


b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 112.11135 EUR 224222.70 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 112.11135 EUR 224222.70 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-02-03; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: Xetra MIC: XETR



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


07.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: MTU Aero Engines AG Dachauer Straße 665 80995 München Germany Internet: www.mtu.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


32693 07.02.2017



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
113,15 € 112,10 € 1,05 € +0,94% 07.02./16:09
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0D9PT0 A0D9PT 116,65 € 73,88 €
Werte im Artikel
113,15 plus
+0,94%
101,04 plus
+0,03%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		113,049 € +1,40%  15:47
Stuttgart 113,175 € +1,31%  13:30
Berlin 112,96 € +1,00%  15:35
Xetra 113,15 € +0,94%  16:06
Düsseldorf 112,45 € +0,36%  09:44
Hannover 111,54 € -0,01%  08:10
Frankfurt 111,477 € -0,48%  08:02
Hamburg 111,54 € -0,59%  08:09
München 111,48 € -0,92%  08:00
  = Realtime
