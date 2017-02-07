Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "MTU Aero Engines":

DGAP-DD: MTU Aero Engines AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.02.2017 / 14:22 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Rainer Last name(s): Martens

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

MTU Aero Engines AG

b) LEI

529900807L67JY81RD65

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0D9PT0

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 112.11135 EUR 224222.70 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 112.11135 EUR 224222.70 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-02-03; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

07.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: MTU Aero Engines AG Dachauer Straße 665 80995 München Germany Internet: www.mtu.de

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

32693 07.02.2017

MMMM