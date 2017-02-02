DGAP-DD: MOLOGEN AG (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


02.02.2017 / 13:49 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: Dr. First name: Mariola Last name(s): Söhngen


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


MOLOGEN AG


b) LEI




4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument ISIN: DE0006637200


b) Nature of the transaction


Posting of subscription rights of convertible bonds.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 0.094 EUR 49.73 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 0.094 EUR 49.73 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2016-12-28; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



