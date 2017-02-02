DGAP-DD: MOLOGEN AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Mariola Last name(s): Söhngen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

MOLOGEN AG

b) LEI

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument ISIN: DE0006637200

b) Nature of the transaction

Posting of subscription rights of convertible bonds.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.094 EUR 49.73 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.094 EUR 49.73 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2016-12-28; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Language: English Company: MOLOGEN AG Fabeckstraße 30 14195 Berlin Germany Internet: www.mologen.com

