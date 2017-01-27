DGAP-DD: MAX21 AG (english)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: First name: Götz Last name(s): Mäuser
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
MAX21 AG
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0D88T9
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 1.72 EUR 1634000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 1.72 EUR 1634000.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-01-27; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Language: English Company: MAX21 AG Robert-Koch-Straße 9 64331 Weiterstadt Germany Internet: www.max21.de
