27.01.17 15:00
DGAP-DD: MAX21 AG english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


27.01.2017 / 14:44 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: First name: Götz Last name(s): Mäuser


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


MAX21 AG


b) LEI




4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0D88T9


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 1.72 EUR 1634000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 1.72 EUR 1634000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-01-27; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



27.01.2017


Language: English Company: MAX21 AG Robert-Koch-Straße 9 64331 Weiterstadt Germany Internet: www.max21.de




27.01.2017



