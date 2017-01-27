DGAP-DD: MAX21 AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Götz Last name(s): Mäuser

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

MAX21 AG

b) LEI

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0D88T9

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1.72 EUR 1634000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 1.72 EUR 1634000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-01-27; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Language: English Company: MAX21 AG Robert-Koch-Straße 9 64331 Weiterstadt Germany Internet: www.max21.de

