DGAP-DD: Lifespot Capital AG (english)




29.03.17 10:21
DGAP-DD: Lifespot Capital AG english


^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


29.03.2017 / 10:04 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Name and legal Empl communication & capital UG form: (haftungsbeschränkt)


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Andreas Last name(s): Empl Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Lifespot Capital AG


b) LEI




4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0DNBJ4


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 0.20 EUR 42000.0 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 0.20 EUR 42000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-27; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



29.03.2017


34029 29.03.2017


