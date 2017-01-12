DGAP-DD: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (english)
12.01.17 14:51
dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft english
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
12.01.2017 / 14:36 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Dr. First name: Rolf Last name(s): Stomberg
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI
529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE0005470405
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 64.54 EUR 451.78 EUR 64.55 EUR 839.15 EUR 64.57 EUR 1033.12 EUR 64.57 EUR 581.13 EUR 64.59 EUR 8073.75 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 64.5819 EUR 10978.9300 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-01-11; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Chi-X Europe MIC: CHIX
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
12.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Kennedyplatz 1 50569 Köln Germany Internet: www.lanxess.com
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
32297 12.01.2017
