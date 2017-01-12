Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Lanxess":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-DD: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (english)




12.01.17 14:51
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


12.01.2017 / 14:36 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: Dr. First name: Rolf Last name(s): Stomberg


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI


529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0005470405


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 64.54 EUR 451.78 EUR 64.55 EUR 839.15 EUR 64.57 EUR 1033.12 EUR 64.57 EUR 581.13 EUR 64.59 EUR 8073.75 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 64.5819 EUR 10978.9300 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-01-11; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: Chi-X Europe MIC: CHIX



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


12.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Kennedyplatz 1 50569 Köln Germany Internet: www.lanxess.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


32297 12.01.2017



MMMM


Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme inmitten der Klondike Goldfelder - 384% Aktientip Eureka Resources Inc.  
 
Eureka Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
65,13 € 65,56 € -0,43 € -0,66% 12.01./15:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005470405 547040 66,15 € 32,90 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		65,061 € -0,59%  16:00
Hannover 64,95 € +1,56%  08:10
Düsseldorf 64,90 € +0,76%  08:31
Hamburg 64,98 € +0,34%  14:34
Nasdaq OTC Other 68,05 $ +0,07%  05.01.17
Berlin 65,31 € -0,41%  08:00
Frankfurt 65,083 € -0,48%  15:48
München 64,93 € -0,52%  08:00
Stuttgart 65,15 € -0,66%  15:32
Xetra 65,13 € -0,66%  15:50
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme inmitten der Klondike Goldfelder - 384% Aktientip Eureka Resources Inc.

Eureka Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1699 Lanxess - Neue Möglichkeiten ? 03.01.17
418 Bayer AG 29.05.16
4 Tradingchance Lanxess 08.05.15
2 Inside: Lanxess 09.02.15
  +++Morgenbericht mit Terminen. 02.07.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...