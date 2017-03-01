Erweiterte Funktionen

01.03.17 20:59
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: Klöckner & Co SE english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


01.03.2017 / 20:43 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: First name: William A. Last name(s): Partalis


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Klöckner & Co SE


b) LEI


529900CQ31CN6GV5LL52


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE000KC01000


b) Nature of the transaction


Purchase - The share purchase is mandatory due to the service contract: 51% of the annual net bonus for the fiscal year 2016 shall be invested in shares of Klöckner & Co SE with a three-year lock up period.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 12.6468 EUR 221217.83 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 12.6468 EUR 221217.83 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-01; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


01.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Klöckner & Co SE Am Silberpalais 1 47057 Duisburg Germany Internet: www.kloeckner.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33243 01.03.2017



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
12,455 € 12,334 € 0,121 € +0,98% 01.03./21:18
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000KC01000 KC0100 13,08 € 7,80 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		12,455 € +0,98%  20:02
Hannover 12,74 € +3,41%  08:30
Hamburg 12,665 € +2,80%  15:36
Frankfurt 12,578 € +1,44%  16:27
Düsseldorf 12,495 € +1,26%  08:05
Berlin 12,455 € +0,73%  18:45
Xetra 12,455 € +0,69%  17:35
München 12,35 € +0,37%  08:00
Stuttgart 12,45 € +0,16%  18:44
Nasdaq OTC Other 13,15 $ -0,75%  21.02.17
  = Realtime
