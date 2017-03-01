DGAP-DD: Klöckner & Co SE (english)
01.03.17 20:55
dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Klöckner & Co SE english
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
01.03.2017 / 20:39 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: First name: Gisbert Last name(s): Rühl
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Klöckner & Co SE
b) LEI
529900CQ31CN6GV5LL52
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE000KC01000
b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase - The share purchase is mandatory due to the service contract: 51% of the annual net bonus for the fiscal year 2016 shall be invested in shares of Klöckner & Co SE with a three-year lock up period.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 12.6468 EUR 363026.39 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 12.6468 EUR 363026.39 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-03-01; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
01.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: Klöckner & Co SE Am Silberpalais 1 47057 Duisburg Germany Internet: www.kloeckner.com
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
33237 01.03.2017
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|12,455 €
|12,334 €
|0,121 €
|+0,98%
|01.03./21:18
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000KC01000
|KC0100
|13,08 €
|7,80 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|12,455 €
|+0,98%
|20:02
|Hannover
|12,74 €
|+3,41%
|08:30
|Hamburg
|12,665 €
|+2,80%
|15:36
|Frankfurt
|12,578 €
|+1,44%
|16:27
|Düsseldorf
|12,495 €
|+1,26%
|08:05
|Berlin
|12,455 €
|+0,73%
|18:45
|Xetra
|12,455 €
|+0,69%
|17:35
|München
|12,35 €
|+0,37%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|12,45 €
|+0,16%
|18:44
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|13,15 $
|-0,75%
|21.02.17
