DGAP-DD: KWS SAAT SE (english)




02.02.17 10:26
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: KWS SAAT SE english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


02.02.2017 / 10:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: Dr. First name: Hagen Last name(s): Duenbostel


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


KWS SAAT SE


b) LEI


529900FR2K4P9L9XLV21


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0007074007


b) Nature of the transaction


Buy - the purchase has been executed within the scope of the "Long Term Incentive" of the Executive Board's compensation.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 290.4087 EUR 137944.13 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 290.4087 EUR 137944.13 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-01-30; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


02.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: KWS SAAT SE Grimsehlstraße 31 37555 Einbeck Germany Internet: www.kws.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


32607 02.02.2017



MMMM


Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
287,30 € 287,45 € -0,15 € -0,05% 02.02./20:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007074007 707400 310,00 € 245,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		286,099 € -0,79%  16:26
Stuttgart 286,648 € -0,05%  19:04
Xetra 287,30 € -0,05%  17:35
Frankfurt 287,65 € -0,74%  10:33
München 287,73 € -0,94%  08:00
Hamburg 286,65 € -1,16%  08:09
Hannover 286,65 € -1,16%  08:10
Düsseldorf 286,25 € -1,19%  09:25
Berlin 285,95 € -1,58%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
