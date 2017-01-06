Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "KWS Saat":

DGAP-DD: KWS SAAT SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.01.2017 / 10:29 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Léon Last name(s): Broers

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

KWS SAAT SE

b) LEI

529900FR2K4P9L9XLV21

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007074007

b) Nature of the transaction

Buy - the purchase has been executed within the scope of the "Long Term Incentive' of the Executive Board's compensation.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 283.0242 EUR 210570.0048 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 283.0242 EUR 210570.0048 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-01-03; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Language: English Company: KWS SAAT SE Grimsehlstraße 31 37555 Einbeck Germany Internet: www.kws.de

