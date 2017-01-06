Erweiterte Funktionen

06.01.17 10:36
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: KWS SAAT SE english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


06.01.2017 / 10:21 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: Dr. First name: Hagen Last name(s): Duenbostel


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


KWS SAAT SE


b) LEI


529900FR2K4P9L9XLV21


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0007074007


b) Nature of the transaction


Buy - the purchase has been executed within the scope of the "Long Term Incentive' of the Executive Board's compensation.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 283.0242 EUR 210570.0048 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 283.0242 EUR 210570.0048 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-01-03; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


06.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: KWS SAAT SE Grimsehlstraße 31 37555 Einbeck Germany Internet: www.kws.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


32195 06.01.2017



