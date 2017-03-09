Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-DD: KROMI Logistik AG (english)




09.03.17 18:57
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: KROMI Logistik AG english


^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


09.03.2017 / 18:41 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: First name: Uwe Last name(s): Pfeiffer


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


KROMI Logistik AG


b) LEI




4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0KFUJ5


b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 18.03 EUR 18030.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 18.03 EUR 18030.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-08; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: Xetra MIC: XETR



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


09.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: KROMI Logistik AG Tarpenring 11 22419 Hamburg Germany Internet: www.kromi.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33459 09.03.2017


°



MMMM


Aktuell
Elektroauto-Akkus von Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW dank Mangan in 2 Minuten laden! 297% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
17,492 € 17,465 € 0,027 € +0,15% 09.03./20:09
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0KFUJ5 A0KFUJ 20,22 € 9,10 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 17,624 € +1,57%  08:51
Stuttgart 17,492 € +0,15%  17:15
Xetra 17,455 € +0,03%  17:29
München 17,625 € -4,73%  08:00
Berlin 17,10 € -6,56%  08:00
Hamburg 17,10 € -6,58%  08:09
Düsseldorf 17,10 € -6,81%  08:04
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium-Übernahme in Europa voraus - 745% Aktientip! Nächste European Metals Holdings - Lithium für BMW, VW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
31 KROMI Logistik 16.09.15
2 Kromi Logistik Newsletter 30.08.11
  KROMI Logistik kann man imm. 18.06.09
17 Fundamentale Einschätzung zu . 20.11.08
6 Logisch, Logistikaktien zu Tiefs. 07.10.08
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...