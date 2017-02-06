Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-DD: Intershop Communications AG (english)




06.02.17 14:50
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: Intershop Communications AG english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


06.02.2017 / 14:34 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: First name: Christian Last name(s): Oecking


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Intershop Communications AG


b) LEI


5299009E3J3ZK6P0GX20


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0EPUH1


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 1.17 EUR 816.66 EUR 1.17 EUR 7589.79 EUR 1.17 EUR 3293.55 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 1.17 EUR 11700.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-02-06; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: XETRA MIC: XETR



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


06.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Intershop Communications AG Intershop Tower 07740 Jena Germany Internet: www.intershop.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


32703 06.02.2017



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 6,5% Kobalt!
Tesla in der Kobalt-Falle - Börsenstar startet Kobalt-Deal - 1.800% in 24 Monaten!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,146 € 1,179 € -0,033 € -2,80% 06.02./15:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0EPUH1 A0EPUH 1,74 € 1,02 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,151 € +1,68%  16:03
Berlin 1,18 € +3,69%  08:03
Frankfurt 1,175 € +3,34%  11:14
Stuttgart 1,143 € +0,70%  13:30
Düsseldorf 1,131 € 0,00%  09:29
München 1,162 € 0,00%  08:00
Hamburg 1,138 € -0,09%  08:09
Xetra 1,146 € -2,80%  14:56
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 6,5% Kobalt! Tesla in der Kobalt-Falle - Börsenstar startet Kobalt-Deal - 1.800% in 24 Monaten!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
358 Intershop Communications - Inve. 04.02.17
720 Intershop Zeit der Wende ! 30.11.16
2 Löschung 12.10.16
  Löschung 19.05.15
2707 Intershop könnte 2007 die Über. 25.02.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...