DGAP-DD: Intershop Communications AG (english)

06.02.17 14:50
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
06.02.2017 / 14:34
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: First name: Christian Last name(s): Oecking
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Intershop Communications AG
b) LEI
5299009E3J3ZK6P0GX20
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0EPUH1
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 1.17 EUR 816.66 EUR 1.17 EUR 7589.79 EUR 1.17 EUR 3293.55 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 1.17 EUR 11700.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-02-06; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA MIC: XETR
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Company: Intershop Communications AG Intershop Tower 07740 Jena Germany
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,146 €
|1,179 €
|-0,033 €
|-2,80%
|06.02./15:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0EPUH1
|A0EPUH
|1,74 €
|1,02 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,151 €
|+1,68%
|16:03
|Berlin
|1,18 €
|+3,69%
|08:03
|Frankfurt
|1,175 €
|+3,34%
|11:14
|Stuttgart
|1,143 €
|+0,70%
|13:30
|Düsseldorf
|1,131 €
|0,00%
|09:29
|München
|1,162 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Hamburg
|1,138 €
|-0,09%
|08:09
|Xetra
|1,146 €
|-2,80%
|14:56
