DGAP-DD: Intershop Communications AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.02.2017 / 09:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Ulrich Last name(s): Prädel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Intershop Communications AG

b) LEI

5299009E3J3ZK6P0GX20

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0EPUH1

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1.161 EUR 9288.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 1.161 EUR 9288.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-02-01; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

02.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Intershop Communications AG Intershop Tower 07740 Jena Germany Internet: www.intershop.de

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

32647 02.02.2017

MMMM