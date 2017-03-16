Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-DD: Infineon Technologies AG (english)




16.03.17 15:31
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: Infineon Technologies AG english


^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


16.03.2017 / 15:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: Dr. First name: Helmut Last name(s): Gassel


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Infineon Technologies AG


b) LEI


TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0006231004


b) Nature of the transaction


Purchase of shares following the exercise of stock options


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 7.00 EUR 29470.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 7.00 EUR 29470.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-15; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


16.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Infineon Technologies AG Am Campeon 1-12 85579 Neubiberg Germany Internet: www.infineon.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33629 16.03.2017


°



MMMM


