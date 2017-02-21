Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-DD: Infineon Technologies AG (english)




21.02.17 13:03
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: Infineon Technologies AG english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


21.02.2017 / 12:48 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: First name: Peter Last name(s): Gruber


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Infineon Technologies AG


b) LEI


TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0006231004


b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 16.9000 EUR 523900.00 EUR 16.9000 EUR 18049.20 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 16.9000 EUR 541949.20 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-02-20; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


21.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Infineon Technologies AG Am Campeon 1-12 85579 Neubiberg Germany Internet: www.infineon.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33013 21.02.2017



MMMM


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
17,105 € 16,955 € 0,15 € +0,88% 21.02./14:21
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0006231004 623100 17,97 € 10,83 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		17,096 € +0,83%  14:35
Düsseldorf 17,095 € +1,15%  12:07
Stuttgart 17,105 € +1,09%  14:20
Hamburg 17,095 € +1,00%  12:28
Berlin 17,10 € +0,94%  14:13
Frankfurt 17,109 € +0,92%  13:08
Xetra 17,105 € +0,88%  14:19
München 17,02 € +0,29%  10:10
Nasdaq OTC Other 17,88 $ -0,61%  14.02.17
Hannover 16,90 € -0,94%  08:10
  = Realtime
