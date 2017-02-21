DGAP-DD: Infineon Technologies AG (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Infineon":

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Peter Last name(s): Gruber

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Infineon Technologies AG

b) LEI

TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006231004

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 16.9000 EUR 523900.00 EUR 16.9000 EUR 18049.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 16.9000 EUR 541949.20 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-02-20; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

