Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Infineon":

DGAP-DD: Infineon Technologies AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.12.2016 / 10:52 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Jochen Last name(s): Hanebeck

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Infineon Technologies AG

b) LEI

TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2BPMM0

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares following the exercise of stock options

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 7.00 EUR 175000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 7.00 EUR 175000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2016-12-19; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

21.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Infineon Technologies AG Am Campeon 1-12 85579 Neubiberg Germany Internet: www.infineon.com

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

31955 21.12.2016

MMMM