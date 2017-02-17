DGAP-DD: HolidayCheck Group AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: CEO First name: Georg Last name(s): Hesse

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

HolidayCheck Group AG

b) LEI

529900BRWKYJGX50N274

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005495329

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2.46 EUR 2460.00 EUR 2.43 EUR 4546.53 EUR 2.43 EUR 1215.00 EUR 2.49 EUR 22410.00 EUR 2.44 EUR 854.00 EUR 2.50 EUR 13505.00 EUR 2.44 EUR 7808.00 EUR 2.50 EUR 10720.00 EUR 2.46 EUR 10796.94 EUR 2.51 EUR 5020.00 EUR 2.50 EUR 2802.50 EUR 2.50 EUR 2160.00 EUR 2.50 EUR 3410.00 EUR 2.50 EUR 51557.50 EUR 2.54 EUR 2611.12 EUR 2.51 EUR 7530.00 EUR 2.65 EUR 3246.25 EUR 2.52 EUR 4546.08 EUR 2.52 EUR 1091.16 EUR 2.55 EUR 5100.00 EUR 2.53 EUR 6072.00 EUR 2.60 EUR 13000.00 EUR 2.53 EUR 1265.00 EUR 2.54 EUR 15168.88 EUR 2.65 EUR 7658.50 EUR 2.65 EUR 2748.05 EUR 2.65 EUR 3662.30 EUR 2.65 EUR 2120.00 EUR 2.65 EUR 10600.00 EUR 2.65 EUR 34450.00 EUR 2.65 EUR 3622.55 EUR 2.65 EUR 12510.65 EUR 2.65 EUR 2809.00 EUR 2.65 EUR 66008.85 EUR 2.65 EUR 1325.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.5660 EUR 346410.8600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-02-17; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

