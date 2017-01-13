Erweiterte Funktionen



13.01.17 13:54
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: HolidayCheck Group AG english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


13.01.2017 / 13:38 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: Dr. First name: Dirk Last name(s): Altenbeck


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


HolidayCheck Group AG


b) LEI


529900BRWKYJGX50N274


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0005495329


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 2.52 EUR 52.92 EUR 2.52 EUR 2520.00 EUR 2.52 EUR 10027.08 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 2.5200 EUR 12600.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-01-12; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: Xetra MIC: XETR



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


13.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: HolidayCheck Group AG Neumarkter Str. 61 81673 München Germany Internet: www.holidaycheckgroup.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


32333 13.01.2017



Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,504 € 2,481 € 0,023 € +0,93% 13.01./14:34
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005495329 549532 3,41 € 2,13 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,467 € +0,57%  13:58
Xetra 2,504 € +0,93%  13:13
München 2,465 € +0,37%  08:00
Stuttgart 2,473 € +0,37%  13:30
Berlin 2,465 € +0,33%  08:00
Hamburg 2,464 € +0,28%  08:09
Frankfurt 2,519 € -0,87%  08:42
Düsseldorf 2,453 € -2,70%  09:14
  = Realtime
