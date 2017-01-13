DGAP-DD: HolidayCheck Group AG (english)
13.01.17 13:54
dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: HolidayCheck Group AG english
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
13.01.2017 / 13:38 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Dr. First name: Dirk Last name(s): Altenbeck
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
HolidayCheck Group AG
b) LEI
529900BRWKYJGX50N274
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE0005495329
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 2.52 EUR 52.92 EUR 2.52 EUR 2520.00 EUR 2.52 EUR 10027.08 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 2.5200 EUR 12600.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-01-12; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra MIC: XETR
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
13.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: HolidayCheck Group AG Neumarkter Str. 61 81673 München Germany Internet: www.holidaycheckgroup.com
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
32333 13.01.2017
