DGAP-DD: HolidayCheck Group AG (english)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Dirk Last name(s): Altenbeck

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

HolidayCheck Group AG

b) LEI

529900BRWKYJGX50N274

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005495329

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2.52 EUR 52.92 EUR 2.52 EUR 2520.00 EUR 2.52 EUR 10027.08 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.5200 EUR 12600.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-01-12; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

