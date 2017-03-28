Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Henkel Vz":

DGAP-DD: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA english

^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.03.2017 / 15:52 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Konstantin Last name(s): von Unger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Shareholders' Committee

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

549300VZCL1HTH4O4Y49

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006048432

b) Nature of the transaction

Receipt of shares without payment

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 118.95 EUR 14953442.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 118.95 EUR 14953442.40 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-24; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Language: English Company: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Henkel Str. 67 40191 Düsseldorf Germany Internet: www.henkel.de

34001 28.03.2017

