DGAP-DD: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (english)




28.03.17 16:06
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA english


^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


28.03.2017 / 15:50 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Name and legal form: Vagator Ltd.


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Konstantin Last name(s): von Unger Position: Shareholders' Committee


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Henkel AG & Co. KGaA


b) LEI


549300VZCL1HTH4O4Y49


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0006048432


b) Nature of the transaction


Für die englische Version: Transfer of shares without payment


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 118.95 EUR 14953442.40 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 118.95 EUR 14953442.40 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-24; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue






28.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de





Language: English Company: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Henkel Str. 67 40191 Düsseldorf Germany Internet: www.henkel.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


34005 28.03.2017









Aktuell
