DGAP-DD: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (english)




24.03.17 16:19
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA english


^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


24.03.2017 / 16:04 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: Dr. h.c. First name: Christoph Last name(s): Henkel


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Shareholders' Committee


b) Amendment


Amendment of the notification of March 17, 2017; Further detail (price multiplier)


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Henkel AG & Co. KGaA


b) LEI


549300VZCL1HTH4O4Y49


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Derivative Descriptio- Put Options relating to Henkel Ordinary Shares, ISIN DE n: 0006048408


b) Nature of the transaction


Closing as holder of Put Options by way of cash settlement relating to Henkel Ordinary Shares, ISIN DE 0006048408 - Underlying Instrument: Henkel Ordinary Share, ISIN DE 0006048408 - Strike Price: 55.0000 EUR - Price Multiplier: 1 - Maturity: 2017-03-31, +01.00


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 0.01 EUR 1000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 0.01 EUR 1000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-15; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


24.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Henkel Str. 67 40191 Düsseldorf Germany Internet: www.henkel.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33919 24.03.2017


°



MMMM


