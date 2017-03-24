DGAP-DD: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (english)
24.03.17 16:17
dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA english
^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
24.03.2017 / 16:01 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Dr. h.c. First name: Christoph Last name(s): Henkel
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Shareholders' Committee
b) Amendment
Amendment of the notification of March 17, 2017; Further detail (price multiplier)
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
b) LEI
549300VZCL1HTH4O4Y49
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative Descriptio- Put Options relating to Henkel Ordinary Shares, ISIN DE n: 0006048408
b) Nature of the transaction
Closing as holder of Put Options by way of cash settlement relating to Henkel Ordinary Shares, ISIN DE 0006048408 - Underlying Instrument: Henkel Ordinary Share, ISIN DE 0006048408, - Strike Price: 55.0000 EUR, - Price Multiplier: 1, - Maturity: 2017-03-17, +01.00
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 0.01 EUR 1000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 0.01 EUR 1000.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-03-15; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
24.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Henkel Str. 67 40191 Düsseldorf Germany Internet: www.henkel.de
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
33911 24.03.2017
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|118,82 €
|119,238 €
|-0,418 €
|-0,35%
|24.03./18:34
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0006048432
|604843
|122,90 €
|93,58 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|118,82 €
|-0,35%
|17:25
|Hamburg
|119,10 €
|+0,46%
|12:27
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|128,90 $
|+0,23%
|21.03.17
|München
|119,30 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Hannover
|119,12 €
|-0,01%
|08:10
|Berlin
|119,28 €
|-0,10%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|118,90 €
|-0,29%
|13:19
|Xetra
|118,95 €
|-0,34%
|17:35
|Stuttgart
|118,814 €
|-0,38%
|18:15
|Düsseldorf
|119,12 €
|-0,49%
|08:09
