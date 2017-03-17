Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-DD: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (english)




17.03.17 16:46
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA english


^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


17.03.2017 / 16:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: Dr. h.c. First name: Christoph Last name(s): Henkel


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Shareholders' Committee


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Henkel AG & Co. KGaA


b) LEI


549300VZCL1HTH4O4Y49


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Derivative ISIN: DE0006048408


b) Nature of the transaction


Put Option - Underlying Instrument: Henkel Ordinary Share, ISIN DE 0006048408 - Strike Price: 55.0000 EUR - Maturity: 2017-03-31, +01.00 - Closing as holder of put options by way of cash settlement


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 0.01 EUR 1000 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 0.01 EUR 1000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-15; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


17.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Henkel Str. 67 40191 Düsseldorf Germany Internet: www.henkel.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33679 17.03.2017


°



