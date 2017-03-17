DGAP-DD: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (english)
17.03.17 16:46
dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA english
^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
17.03.2017 / 16:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Dr. h.c. First name: Christoph Last name(s): Henkel
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Shareholders' Committee
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
b) LEI
549300VZCL1HTH4O4Y49
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative ISIN: DE0006048408
b) Nature of the transaction
Put-Option - Underlying Instrument: Henkel Ordinary Share, ISIN DE 0006048408 - Strike Price: 67.1590 EUR - Maturity: 2018-03-16, +01.00 - Purchase of put options
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 0.86 EUR 86000 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 0.86 EUR 86000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-03-15; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
17.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Henkel Str. 67 40191 Düsseldorf Germany Internet: www.henkel.de
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
33681 17.03.2017
°
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|121,128 €
|121,00 €
|0,128 €
|+0,11%
|17.03./18:11
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0006048432
|604843
|122,90 €
|93,82 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|121,128 €
|+0,11%
|18:06
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|128,60 $
|+3,29%
|16.03.17
|Xetra
|121,25 €
|+0,58%
|17:35
|Frankfurt
|121,485 €
|+0,49%
|17:39
|Stuttgart
|121,261 €
|+0,45%
|17:55
|Berlin
|120,33 €
|+0,36%
|08:00
|München
|119,95 €
|-0,01%
|11:04
|Hamburg
|120,20 €
|-0,21%
|11:17
|Düsseldorf
|120,24 €
|-0,22%
|08:07
|Hannover
|120,24 €
|-0,41%
|08:10
