DGAP-DD: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (english)
24.03.17 16:25
dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA english
^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
24.03.2017 / 16:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Dr. h.c. First name: Christoph Last name(s): Henkel
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Shareholders' Committee
b) Amendment
Amendment of the notification of March 17, 2017; Further details (price multiplier)
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
b) LEI
549300VZCL1HTH4O4Y49
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative Descriptio- Call Options relating to Henkel Ordinary Share, ISIN DE n: 0006048408
b) Nature of the transaction
Issue of Call Options (Disposal Opening Call Options) - Underlying Instrument: Henkel Ordinary Share, ISIN DE 0006048408 - Strike Price: 96,9156 EUR - Price multiplier: 1 - Maturity: 2018-03-29, +01.00
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 9.19 EUR 919000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 9.19 EUR 919000.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-03-15; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
24.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Henkel Str. 67 40191 Düsseldorf Germany Internet: www.henkel.de
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
33929 24.03.2017
