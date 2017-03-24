DGAP-DD: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA english

^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: Dr. h.c. First name: Christoph Last name(s): Henkel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Shareholders' Committee

b) Amendment

Amendment of the notification of March 17, 2017; Further details (price multiplier)

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

549300VZCL1HTH4O4Y49

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Derivative Descriptio- Call Options relating to Henkel Ordinary Share, ISIN DE n: 0006048408

b) Nature of the transaction

Issue of Call Options (Disposal Opening Call Options) - Underlying Instrument: Henkel Ordinary Share, ISIN DE 0006048408 - Strike Price: 96,9156 EUR - Price multiplier: 1 - Maturity: 2018-03-29, +01.00

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 9.19 EUR 919000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 9.19 EUR 919000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-15; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Language: English Company: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Henkel Str. 67 40191 Düsseldorf Germany Internet: www.henkel.de

33929 24.03.2017

