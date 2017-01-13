Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "HeidelbergCement":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-DD: HeidelbergCement AG (english)




13.01.17 12:50
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: HeidelbergCement AG english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


13.01.2017 / 12:34 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Name and legal form: Spohn Cement Beteiligungen GmbH


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Ludwig Last name(s): Merckle Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


HeidelbergCement AG


b) LEI


LZ2C6E0W5W7LQMX5ZI37


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0006047004


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 86.01 EUR 120414000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 86.01 EUR 120414000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-01-13; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


13.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: HeidelbergCement AG Berliner Straße 6 69120 Heidelberg Germany Internet: www.heidelbergcement.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


32327 13.01.2017



MMMM


Aktuell
Lithium-Abnahmedeals mit Chinesen voraus! 400% mit Lithium-Aktientip Lithium Energy Products Inc.!  
 
Lithium Energy Products Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
86,86 € 86,01 € 0,85 € +0,99% 13.01./13:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0006047004 604700 94,59 € 58,17 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		86,781 € +0,56%  13:16
Xetra 86,86 € +0,99%  13:03
Hannover 86,80 € +0,95%  12:41
Stuttgart 86,81 € +0,77%  12:50
Hamburg 86,48 € +0,27%  10:11
Berlin 86,22 € +0,23%  08:00
Düsseldorf 86,20 € +0,16%  09:14
Frankfurt 86,342 € -0,10%  11:41
München 86,04 € -0,16%  08:00
Nasdaq OTC Other 91,34 $ -1,91%  04.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium-Abnahmedeals mit Chinesen voraus! 400% mit Lithium-Aktientip Lithium Energy Products Inc.!

Lithium Energy Products Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1048 Heidelberg Cement 11.11.16
26 Heidelberger Kurs nach Zahlen . 09.05.15
5 Heid. Zement: Vorsicht ! 13.01.14
10 war das schon heute drin? H. . 28.07.11
  +++Morgenbericht mit Terminen. 02.06.05
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...