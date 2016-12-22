Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "HeidelbergCement":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-DD: HeidelbergCement AG (english)




22.12.16 16:43
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: HeidelbergCement AG english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


22.12.2016 / 16:27 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: Dr. First name: Bernd Last name(s): Scheifele


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


HeidelbergCement AG


b) LEI


LZ2C6E0W5W7LQMX5ZI37


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Derivative Descr- call option; underlying: HeidelbergCement AG share, ISIN iptio- DE0006047004; Style: american; maturity: 15.12.2017; strike n: price: 100,00 EUR


b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 3.80 EUR 38000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 3.8000 EUR 38000.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2016-12-21; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: EUREX MIC: XEUR



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


22.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: HeidelbergCement AG Berliner Straße 6 69120 Heidelberg Germany Internet: www.heidelbergcement.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


32023 22.12.2016



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
86,73 € 87,00 € -0,27 € -0,31% 22.12./20:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0006047004 604700 94,59 € 58,17 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		86,788 € 0,00%  22.12.16
Düsseldorf 87,14 € +0,36%  22.12.16
Frankfurt 86,922 € +0,21%  22.12.16
Hamburg 86,67 € +0,06%  22.12.16
Hannover 86,65 € +0,03%  22.12.16
Stuttgart 86,571 € 0,00%  22.12.16
München 86,57 € -0,24%  22.12.16
Xetra 86,73 € -0,31%  22.12.16
Berlin 86,68 € -0,32%  22.12.16
Nasdaq OTC Other 90,04 $ -3,18%  15.12.16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1048 Heidelberg Cement 11.11.16
26 Heidelberger Kurs nach Zahlen . 09.05.15
5 Heid. Zement: Vorsicht ! 13.01.14
10 war das schon heute drin? H. . 28.07.11
  +++Morgenbericht mit Terminen. 02.06.05
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...