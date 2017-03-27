Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Hannover Rück":

DGAP-DD: Hannover Rück SE english

^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.03.2017 / 11:42 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Herbert K. Last name(s): Haas

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Hannover Rück SE

b) LEI

529900KIN5BE45V5KB18

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0008402215

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 106.02 EUR 150018.30 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 106.02 EUR 150018.30 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-22; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

27.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Hannover Rück SE Karl-Wiechert-Allee 50 30625 Hannover Germany Internet: www.hannover-re.com

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

33937 27.03.2017

°

MMMM