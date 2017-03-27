Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Hannover Rück":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-DD: Hannover Rück SE (english)




27.03.17 11:58
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: Hannover Rück SE english


^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


27.03.2017 / 11:42 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: First name: Herbert K. Last name(s): Haas


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Hannover Rück SE


b) LEI


529900KIN5BE45V5KB18


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0008402215


b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 106.02 EUR 150018.30 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 106.02 EUR 150018.30 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-22; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: Xetra MIC: XETR



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


27.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Hannover Rück SE Karl-Wiechert-Allee 50 30625 Hannover Germany Internet: www.hannover-re.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33937 27.03.2017


°



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - Verkauf für USD 2,5 Milliarden!
447% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
105,75 € 106,75 € -1,00 € -0,94% 27.03./14:11
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0008402215 840221 109,10 € 83,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		105,998 € -0,84%  13:58
Nasdaq OTC Other 113,50 $ +4,13%  22.03.17
Hannover 107,00 € +0,56%  08:01
München 107,18 € 0,00%  08:00
Düsseldorf 106,59 € -0,42%  08:20
Frankfurt 105,85 € -0,66%  13:12
Stuttgart 105,925 € -0,73%  13:30
Hamburg 105,70 € -0,75%  12:21
Berlin 105,93 € -0,78%  13:21
Xetra 105,75 € -0,94%  14:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - Verkauf für USD 2,5 Milliarden! 447% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
108 Jetzt HannoverRück kaufen ! 05.08.16
23 Hannover Rück: Heute Osterkas. 27.04.16
  A T H 21.11.14
21 Hannover Rück - was geht da . 25.02.14
32 Zukunft Hannover Rück 26.05.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...