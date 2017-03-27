DGAP-DD: Hannover Rück SE (english)
27.03.17 11:52
dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Hannover Rück SE english
^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
27.03.2017 / 11:36 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: First name: Herbert K. Last name(s): Haas
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Hannover Rück SE
b) LEI
529900KIN5BE45V5KB18
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE0008402215
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 106.30 EUR 150414.50 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 106.30 EUR 150414.50 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-03-22; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Quotrix MIC: XQTX
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
27.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: Hannover Rück SE Karl-Wiechert-Allee 50 30625 Hannover Germany Internet: www.hannover-re.com
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
33935 27.03.2017
°
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|46,40 €
|46,62 €
|-0,22 €
|-0,47%
|27.03./12:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005545503
|554550
|47,27 €
|32,41 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|46,39 €
|-0,13%
|12:11
|Berlin
|46,305 €
|+2,75%
|08:08
|Hannover
|46,19 €
|+2,44%
|08:10
|Stuttgart
|46,32 €
|-0,11%
|12:21
|Xetra
|46,40 €
|-0,47%
|12:34
|Frankfurt
|46,288 €
|-0,56%
|12:18
|Hamburg
|46,19 €
|-1,00%
|08:09
|München
|46,505 €
|-1,23%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|46,00 €
|-1,98%
|08:20
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|17947
|Drillisch AG
|12:27
|40523
|Drillisch: 555 % Anstieg sind l.
|14.12.16
|536
|DRILLISCH keine lohnende Akti.
|21.11.16
|Löschung
|21.03.16
|5
|Löschung
|29.12.15