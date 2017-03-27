Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-DD: Hannover Rück SE (english)




27.03.17 11:52
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: Hannover Rück SE english


^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


27.03.2017 / 11:36 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: First name: Herbert K. Last name(s): Haas


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Hannover Rück SE


b) LEI


529900KIN5BE45V5KB18


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0008402215


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 106.30 EUR 150414.50 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 106.30 EUR 150414.50 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-22; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: Quotrix MIC: XQTX



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


27.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Hannover Rück SE Karl-Wiechert-Allee 50 30625 Hannover Germany Internet: www.hannover-re.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33935 27.03.2017


°



MMMM


