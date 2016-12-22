DGAP-DD: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


22.12.2016 / 16:32 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: First name: Karl-Heinz Last name(s): Maerzke


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


HELMA Eigenheimbau AG


b) LEI


529900Z5OVX74EG2PD20


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0EQ578


b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 51.6014 EUR 1032028.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 51.6014 EUR 1032028.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2016-12-19; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


22.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG Zum Meersefeld 4 31275 Lehrte Germany Internet: www.helma.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


31989 22.12.2016



