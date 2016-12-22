DGAP-DD: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Karl-Heinz Last name(s): Maerzke

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG

b) LEI

529900Z5OVX74EG2PD20

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0EQ578

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 51.6014 EUR 1032028.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 51.6014 EUR 1032028.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2016-12-19; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Language: English Company: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG Zum Meersefeld 4 31275 Lehrte Germany Internet: www.helma.de

31989 22.12.2016

