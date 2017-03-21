Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-DD: HCI Hammonia Shipping AG (english)




21.03.17 14:27
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: HCI Hammonia Shipping AG english


^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


21.03.2017 / 14:11 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: Dr. First name: Karsten Georg Last name(s): Liebing


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


HCI Hammonia Shipping AG


b) LEI




4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0MPF55


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 8.00 EUR 24000 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 8.0000 EUR 24000.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-20; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


21.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: HCI Hammonia Shipping AG Burchardstraße 8 20095 Hamburg Germany Internet: www.hci-hammonia-shipping.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33779 21.03.2017


°



MMMM


Aktuell
USD 5 Mio. Kreditlinie für Bau oder Übernahme von 100 Funktürmen!
Übernahme von 500 Funktürmen voraus - 10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
16,00 € 16,00 € -   € 0,00% 21.03./07:56
 
ISIN WKN
DE000A0MPF55 A0MPF5 28,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Hamburg 10,00 € +25,00%  15:52
Stuttgart 16,00 € 0,00%  16.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!

Astorius Resources Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
16 HCI HAMMONIA SHIPPING: Erf. 23.03.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...