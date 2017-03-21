DGAP-DD: HCI Hammonia Shipping AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Name and legal form: HAMMONIA Reederei GmbH & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Karsten Georg Last name(s): Liebing Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

HCI Hammonia Shipping AG

b) LEI

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0MPF55

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 8.00 EUR 72720 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 8.0000 EUR 72720.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-20; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

