Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "GFK":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


DGAP-DD: GfK SE (english)




15.03.17 12:49
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: GfK SE english


^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


15.03.2017 / 12:33 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: Dr. First name: Gerhard Last name(s): Hausruckinger


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


GfK SE


b) LEI


5299009B5F43O0IWIJ90


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0005875306


b) Nature of the transaction


Sale of shares under a public takeover bid by Acceleratio Capital N.V.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 43.50 EUR 130500 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 43.50 EUR 130500 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-14; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


15.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: GfK SE Nordwestring 101 90419 Nürnberg Germany Internet: www.gfk.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33593 15.03.2017


°



MMMM


Aktuell
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien - Das beste Geschäftsmodell der Welt!
Neuer Funkturm-Aktientip Tower One Wireless!  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
50,40 € 49,50 € 0,90 € +1,82% 15.03./14:17
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005875306 587530 52,24 € 26,50 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		50,071 € +2,19%  13:55
Hamburg 50,34 € +2,45%  12:25
Stuttgart 50,399 € +2,16%  14:15
Xetra 50,40 € +1,82%  14:10
Berlin 50,28 € +1,57%  14:13
Frankfurt 49,143 € +0,44%  08:20
Düsseldorf 49,14 € +0,02%  08:04
Hannover 49,145 € +0,02%  08:10
München 49,065 € -0,09%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien - Das beste Geschäftsmodell der Welt! Neuer Funkturm-Aktientip Tower One Wireless!

Tower One Wireless Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
41 GFK (587530): Ziel Euro 30 30.12.16
23 Der Elektroden- Blitz 17.03.06
18 Die TRENDaktie am dt. Markt . 02.05.04
6 Zweite Reihe, aber erste Wahl 17.02.04
2 blaubärkonjunkturbarometer sche. 27.05.03
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...