DGAP-DD: GfK SE (english)

^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
14.03.2017 / 17:46 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: First name: Stephan Last name(s): Lindeman
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
GfK SE
b) LEI
5299009B5F43O0IWIJ90
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE0005875306
b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of shares under a public takeover bid by Acceleratio Capital N.V.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 43.50 EUR 7830.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 43.50 EUR 7830 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-03-13; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
