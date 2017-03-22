Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Gerry Weber":

DGAP-DD: Gerry Weber International AG english

^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.03.2017 / 15:35 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Name and legal form: DALOU Verwaltungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Ralf Last name(s): Weber Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Gerry Weber International AG

b) LEI

529900PGN4LKDAV34J75

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0003304101

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 11.45 EUR 4932247.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 11.45 EUR 4932247.80 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-20; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Language: English Company: Gerry Weber International AG Neulehenstraße 8 33790 Halle/Westfalen Germany Internet: www.gerryweber-ag.de

