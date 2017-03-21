DGAP-DD: Gerry Weber International AG (english)
21.03.17 16:31
dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Gerry Weber International AG english
^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
21.03.2017 / 16:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form: R&U GmbH & Co. KG
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Gerhard Last name(s): Weber Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Gerry Weber International AG
b) LEI
529900PGN4LKDAV34J75
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE0003304101
b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 11.13 EUR 890400.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 11.13 EUR 890400.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-03-16; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
21.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: Gerry Weber International AG Neulehenstraße 8 33790 Halle/Westfalen Germany Internet: www.gerryweber-ag.de
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
33801 21.03.2017
°
