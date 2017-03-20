Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Gerry Weber":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-DD: Gerry Weber International AG (english)




20.03.17 14:05
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: Gerry Weber International AG english


^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


20.03.2017 / 13:49 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: First name: Ralf Last name(s): Weber


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Gerry Weber International AG


b) LEI


529900PGN4LKDAV34J75


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0003304101


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 10.9973 EUR 28219.07 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 10.9973 EUR 28219.07 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-16; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


20.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Gerry Weber International AG Neulehenstraße 8 33790 Halle/Westfalen Germany Internet: www.gerryweber-ag.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33733 20.03.2017


°



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: 100% Dividendenrendite - Spektakuläre Übernahme voraus!
Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,75 € 11,52 € 0,23 € +2,00% 20.03./15:42
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0003304101 330410 13,74 € 10,06 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		11,80 € +3,22%  15:51
Hamburg 11,455 € +2,83%  11:07
Hannover 11,425 € +2,47%  08:10
Düsseldorf 11,44 € +2,14%  08:18
Xetra 11,75 € +2,00%  15:39
Berlin 11,715 € +1,56%  15:35
Stuttgart 11,66 € +0,78%  15:25
Frankfurt 11,423 € -1,36%  11:42
München 11,48 € -1,50%  10:27
Nasdaq OTC Other 11,85 $ -3,66%  15.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 100% Dividendenrendite - Spektakuläre Übernahme voraus! Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
343 Gerry Weber 15.03.17
511 Auf dem Weg zum Global Pla. 29.09.15
28 Gerry Weber, Ungebrochene W. 22.03.10
30 Gerry Weber : mal anschauen . 25.05.07
29 Vorsicht Push - Nicht lesen! 02.01.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...