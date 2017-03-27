DGAP-DD: Geratherm Medical AG english

^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Gert Last name(s): Frank

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Geratherm Medical AG

b) LEI

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005495626

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 12.00 EUR 499992.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 12.00 EUR 499992.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-23; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Language: English Company: Geratherm Medical AG Fahrenheitstraße 1 98716 Geschwenda Germany Internet: www.geratherm.com

33959 27.03.2017

