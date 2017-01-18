DGAP-DD: Geratherm Medical AG (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



18.01.17
DGAP-DD: Geratherm Medical AG


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


18.01.2017 / 14:49 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: Dr. First name: Gert Last name(s): Frank


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Geratherm Medical AG


b) LEI




4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0005495626


b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 11.50 EUR 575000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 11.50 EUR 575000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-01-16; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


18.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Geratherm Medical AG Fahrenheitstraße 1 98716 Geschwenda Germany Internet: www.geratherm.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


32399 18.01.2017



MMMM


